Diurnal Dynamics of Photosynthesis Impacted by Heatwaves in Western U.S.

The western United States, particularly the Southwest, has seen a significant rise in record-breaking high temperatures in recent years, accompanied by recurring droughts and heatwaves. These conditions have had severe consequences for both humans and nature, including water shortages, wildfires, agricultural losses, and increased mortality. The water-limited ecosystems in these regions face even greater water stress due to more frequent and prolonged droughts and heatwaves, which can greatly affect ecosystem photosynthesis and carbon uptake, thereby impacting the global carbon cycle.

Studying vegetation photosynthesis at different time scales provides valuable insights into plant growth, carbon uptake, and environmental interactions. While traditional satellite observations have helped monitor gross primary production (GPP) on longer time scales, they are limited in capturing diurnal variations. Fortunately, new-generation geostationary satellites with sub-daily sampling capability now offer opportunities to study the diurnal dynamics of vegetation photosynthesis and its response to environmental conditions on a large scale.

A recent study estimated hourly GPP across the Conterminous U.S. using observations from the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R (GOES-R) and investigated how the diurnal cycle of photosynthesis responded to the severe late-summer heatwave of 2020. The study revealed a widespread midday and afternoon depression of photosynthesis in dryland ecosystems during the heatwave. Different vegetation types showed divergent responses to the heatwave, with shrubland and grassland being more sensitive than other types. The impact of the heatwave on photosynthesis was predominantly observed in arid and semiarid regions with an aridity index below 0.6.

The study also found that the diurnal behavior of ecosystem photosynthesis was influenced by environmental factors such as the vapor pressure deficit (VPD) and land surface temperature (LST). Strong negative relationships were observed between these factors and the diurnal centroid of GPP, suggesting that heat and water stress contribute to an earlier onset of diurnal GPP.

The study highlighted the shortcomings of current radiation-based methods for upscaling satellite snapshots to daily means. It was found that using a single morning observation or solely considering radiation variations led to an overestimation of daily GPP, while using an afternoon observation resulted in an underestimation. These radiation-based methods did not account for changes induced by environmental stresses and variations in light use efficiency throughout the day.

In conclusion, the study provided valuable insights into the impacts of heatwaves on the diurnal dynamics of photosynthesis in the western U.S. The findings emphasized the importance of considering diurnal variations and environmental factors in accurately estimating daily GPP and understanding the responses of ecosystems to climate change.