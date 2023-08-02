SpaceX to Launch Galaxy 37 Communication Satellite for Intelsat

SpaceX is scheduled to launch the Galaxy 37 communication satellite for Intelsat. The satellite will be deployed to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) from SpaceX’s launch pad at Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA. Once deployed, the satellite will raise its orbit to reach its operational position in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO), where it will serve North America with television broadcasting.

The Galaxy 37 satellite is a part of Intelsat’s effort to replace its aging satellites in GEO. It is based on the GEOStar-3 satellite Bus and is equipped with the IHI BT-4 propulsion module, developed by IHI Aerospace. This module uses N2O4 and Hydrazine as propellants and produces 500 N of thrust in a vacuum. The satellite is expected to be operational by late 2023 and has an estimated lifespan of 15 years.

The Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket will be used to launch the Galaxy 37 satellite. The Falcon 9 is a partially reusable two-stage medium-lift launch vehicle developed by SpaceX. Its first stage consists of nine Merlin 1D+ engines, while the second stage contains a singular MVacD engine. The Falcon 9 is capable of performing multiple burns to deliver payloads to different orbits.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 is reusable and can lose one or two engines during flight without impacting the mission’s success. The second stage is expendable and can perform several burns. For the Galaxy 37 mission, the Falcon 9 booster B1077-6 will be used. It has supported five previous missions and is expected to make a successful landing on the drone ship “Just Read The Instructions.”

The Falcon 9 fairing consists of two halves that are reusable. After launch, the fairing halves will be recovered from the water approximately 760 km downrange. The weather for the launch is currently favorable, with a 90% chance of proceeding as scheduled.

The Galaxy 37 satellite is one of six new satellites ordered by Intelsat. If all the satellites are operational by December 5, 2023, Intelsat will receive $4.87 billion from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) as part of the FCC’s efforts to clear the 300 MHz spectrum for use in cellular 5G networks.