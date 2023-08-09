The Importance of Cost Efficiencies in the NewSpace Industry

The success of the NewSpace industry can be attributed to its focus on cost savings through miniaturization and cheaper launches. In an increasingly competitive market, cost efficiencies have become more crucial than ever before. While launch availability remains high and prices are lower compared to five years ago, SpaceX, as the leading launch provider, raised its prices last year. Additionally, with the retirement of Ariane 5 and the delays in Ariane 6 and Vulcan Centaur, there are no reliable launching systems of similar capacity to the Falcon 9 available, except in China.

This unfortunate situation has created a backlog of satellites waiting to be launched, leading to delays in getting them into orbit quickly. Lowering launch costs and increasing launch cadence are vital to address this issue. However, it is equally important to focus on reducing spacecraft manufacturing costs. Currently, building a single customized small satellite costs tens of thousands of dollars per kilogram. Without cost efficiencies, large low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations will be financially unviable unless backed by substantial investments.

Reducing manufacturing costs has several advantages, including faster time-to-market. For Earth observation companies, getting their satellites built and into orbit quickly means less cash is required before they can start generating revenue and becoming profitable. Therefore, satellite operators and suppliers may need to overhaul their production processes to achieve the necessary cost efficiencies.

One approach is to shift from customizing the satellite platform to suit the payload to using standardized off-the-shelf satellite platforms. Standardization has been successfully implemented in other industries to enable mass production and reduce costs. For satellite constellations to be economically sustainable, scalability and replicability are key. By keeping the design and components consistent from mission to mission, satellite manufacturers can provide cost-effective scalability, resulting in lower prices for customers.

Automation can also play a role in improving manufacturing processes. While full automation of the factory floor is unlikely for satellite manufacturers, certain tasks such as component de-storing, testing, and assembly can be automated to increase efficiency.

The market for satellite constellations is growing rapidly. Companies like SpaceX, Planet, and OneWeb have already launched a significant number of satellites, and there are many more constellations in the pipeline. As the industry continues to expand, cost efficiencies and scalability will be crucial factors in ensuring its long-term success.