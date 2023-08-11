CityLife

Michele Flournoy Joins Rivada Networks’ Board of Directors

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 11, 2023
Michele Flournoy, the former U.S. Under Secretary of Defense during President Obama’s first term, has joined Rivada Networks’ Board of Directors, the company announced on Thursday. Flournoy, who co-founded strategic advisory firm WestExec Advisors in 2017, brings extensive experience in national security and defense policy.

Flournoy served as principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense, playing a crucial role in formulating national security and defense policy, overseeing military plans and operations, and participating in National Security Council deliberations. Her appointment to Rivada Networks’ board comes at a time when high-resiliency networks are becoming increasingly important from both an economic and geostrategic standpoint.

Expressing her enthusiasm for Rivada’s OuterNET, a low-Earth orbit satellite-communications constellation, Flournoy stated that it presents an exciting opportunity to revolutionize the global communications landscape. She looks forward to contributing to the achievement of Rivada’s mission.

Rivada CEO Declan Ganley expressed his honor in having Flournoy join the board. Recognizing her as one of America’s leading experts in geopolitics, he emphasized the invaluable insights and advice she will provide as Rivada works towards the global rollout of the OuterNET and other initiatives.

Michele Flournoy’s addition to Rivada Networks’ Board of Directors places a seasoned and well-respected strategist at the forefront of the company’s efforts to shape the future of communication networks worldwide.

