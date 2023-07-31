China’s Plan to Establish its Own Starlink

China is focusing on mastering reusable rocket technologies and developing methane-fueled rockets to establish its own version of Starlink, according to an article by Qu Ruilong. Starlink, created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is a satellite network aiming to provide affordable, high-speed internet services from space to any location on Earth. SpaceX has already launched over 4,500 satellites into orbit, with plans to reach 42,000 satellites in the future.

The challenge for China is to understand the reusable rocket technologies that are crucial for creating its own satellite network similar to Starlink. Additionally, Qu highlights the importance of developing methane-fueled rockets, an area where China has recently made significant progress.

While the orbital height of China’s satellite network, called Guowang, is unknown, it is worth noting that China’s Tiangong space station orbits Earth at an average altitude of 390km, while the International Space Station flies slightly higher at around 410km.

Qu accuses Starlink of saturating low-Earth orbit and limiting space usage for other nations. He compares this to the historical “enclosure movement” in England, where land previously accessible to commoners was seized. Qu also raises concerns about the connection between Starlink and the US military, suggesting that it could interfere with navigation signals, enable collaborative combat, and endanger the safety and information sovereignty of other nations.

Before Guowang, China had planned two smaller satellite networks, Hongyan and Hongyun, which served as the foundation for the development of China’s own version of Starlink. Chinese space industry development and the fate of the Chinese people are priorities, as stated by Qu.

Overall, China aims to establish its own Starlink-like satellite network by mastering reusable rocket technologies, advancing methane-fueled rockets, and focusing on independent space industry growth.