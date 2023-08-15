Detroit-Based Impact Network Launching Nationwide Satellite Radio Station

Detroit-based Impact Network, co-founded by Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, is set to launch a nationwide satellite radio station early next year. Impact Network is known for being the only Black-owned and independently run television network. The radio station aims to engage an African American audience with enlightening programs and ministries from influential thinkers, ministers, and entertainers, focusing on inspiration and solutions, rather than controversy.

Founded in 2010, Impact Network has become a significant media empire, reaching over 80 million homes in the US, the Bahamas, and parts of Africa. The network offers positive, uplifting, and family-friendly content that enriches lives spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially.

To bring the radio format to fruition, Impact Network is partnering with radio icon and Detroit native Gerald McBride. They also plan to collaborate with one of the largest and most prominent Black college radio platforms in the country. The details of the partnership will be announced soon, with a soft launch anticipated within the next week.

The radio station will prominently feature local voices and highlight the positive developments in Detroit. Bishop Wayne T. Jackson emphasizes the importance of representing the city on a national platform, giving voice to its community members and showcasing their contributions in areas such as politics, lifestyle, spirituality, and gospel music.

The primary goal of the radio station is to provide inspiring content that improves and enhances the lives of its listeners. Impact Network aims to support the community in a positive and solution-oriented way, showcasing credibility and countering the negative portrayal of cities like Detroit.