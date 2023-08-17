Bhakra and Pong Dams Open Floodgates Amid Rising Water Levels

Following heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the Bhakra and Pong Dams are nearing capacity. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the governing body of both dams, has opened the floodgates in response to the rising water levels. The Sutlej and Beas Rivers have experienced increased inflow, causing flooding in low-lying villages along their banks in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Satellite images from the EU Space program, Sentinel Hub, depict the swollen state of the rivers and the extent of the flooding.

According to BBMB Secretary Satish Singla, controlled water release from the floodgates will continue for the next few days to maintain safe reservoir levels. Singla also stated that water inflow has reduced but levels remain high. Phased water release will take place in the coming days, as predicted by the Meteorological Department. The Bhakra and Pong Dams provide irrigation for Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Opening the floodgates has caused flood-like conditions in several districts of Punjab and Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. Villages in these areas have been flooded for the second time in a month, resulting in significant damage to crops. The water level in the Bhakra Dam’s Gobind Sagar reservoir currently stands at 1,677 feet, while the Pong Dam reservoir stands at 1,398 feet.

Both dams continue to receive immense inflows, leading to the decision to keep the floodgates open for another few days. The excess water accumulated due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh will be released gradually. The Punjab government has issued warnings to residents in five districts to avoid the Beas riverbanks.

The Bhakra Dam, built over the Sutlej River, is a concrete straight gravity dam with a storage capacity of 9,621 million cubic meters. Its catchment area is located in Himachal Pradesh. The dam’s storage capacity has reached its maximum of about 1,680 feet. Similarly, the Pong Dam, constructed on the Beas River, has experienced record-breaking inflow and an increase in water levels.

Although the water inflow into both dams is gradually reducing, the floodgates will remain open to release excess water accumulated in the reservoirs. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured residents that he is actively addressing the flood situation and will provide relief and compensation to those affected.