First of Many: Maritime Digitalization Sets Sail with Starlink Satellite on Norstar-Managed Vessel, More to Follow

Norstar Ship Management (NSM) is proud to announce a groundbreaking step towards the future of maritime digitalization with the installation of Starlink satellite technology on one of its managed vessels, the Golden Curl. This strategic move marks a significant advancement in connectivity and communication at sea, addressing the growing demand for improved connectivity and bringing a host of benefits to vessel operations and crew welfare.

Maritime digitalization has become crucial in the modern era of shipping. Reliable and high-speed communication is essential for seamless operations, crew welfare, and efficient logistics management. Recognizing this need, Norstar embarked on a journey to explore advanced connectivity solutions.

Starlink, a project by SpaceX, is leading the global mission to provide internet coverage on a global scale. It offers unparalleled advantages for maritime applications by leveraging a low-earth orbit satellite constellation, overcoming the limitations of traditional maritime communication systems.

Norstar has successfully installed Starlink satellite technology on the Golden Curl, showcasing their commitment to ship digitalization. The system was tested by Norstar’s IT Manager, Albert Santiago, who was impressed with its capabilities, boasting speeds of up to 300MBPS. A video conference was conducted between Albert Santiago and the Technical Superintendent in charge of Golden Curl, Aditya Budhraja, highlighting the potential of Starlink in transforming maritime communication.

The improved connectivity enhances crew welfare and optimizes various vessel operations, such as navigation and real-time data analysis. Norstar plans to extend the implementation of Starlink satellite technology to all its managed vessels, subject to owners’ approval. This strategic move promises cost savings, operational advantages, and reinforces Norstar’s commitment to driving the maritime industry forward.

