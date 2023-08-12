The Future of Satellite-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Services

Sitting comfortably in an airplane, I can communicate and write this editorial on my way from Portland, Oregon to Cleveland, Ohio. The pilot has access to accurate position, heading, and speed information, as well as reliable weather reports. The advancements in technology, such as my smartwatch and the powerful computer in my belt holster, far surpass what was once imagined in fictional gadgets like Dick Tracy’s.

Communications, navigation, and weather forecasts all depend on satellites. These satellites are located in geostationary Earth orbit (GEO), medium Earth orbit (MEO), or low-Earth orbit (LEO). GEO satellites are mostly used for weather data, broadcast television, and data communication. MEO satellites include GNSS satellites and those that provide Internet connectivity. LEO satellites serve purposes in science, imaging, and low-bandwidth telecommunications.

The development of these satellite-based services relies on scientific principles and mathematics. For example, the GPS system had to be adjusted to account for Albert Einstein’s theories of relativity. Without these adjustments, GPS would accumulate positional errors and become useless for navigation over time.

While most people are unaware of the scientific and technical aspects of satellite-based positioning, navigation, and timing services, they rely on them in their daily lives. In fact, many people use the term “GPS” to refer to any GNSS receiver or digital map, without realizing that there are other systems in existence. This lack of understanding often leads to misunderstandings and misattributed complaints or praises.

As technology continues to advance, satellite-based services will play an increasingly important role in our lives. From improving navigation to enhancing communication, these services will continue to shape the way we live and work.