FCC Launches Inquiry into Non-Federal Spectrum Usage

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced an inquiry into the usage of non-federal spectrum and how new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) can improve spectrum management. The aim of this inquiry is to address the issue of spectrum scarcity by exploring innovative data sources and technologies.

Currently, the FCC lacks comprehensive data on spectrum usage and relies on third-party sources for information. As the demand for radio frequency (RF) spectrum increases and the environment becomes more congested, the FCC recognizes the need to better understand and manage spectrum usage.

In a notice of inquiry released on August 4th, the FCC requested comments on various aspects of spectrum management, including best practices, operational considerations, technical parameters, and band-specific and service-specific factors. It is important to note that this inquiry does not seek changes to FCC spectrum policy or service rules.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is hopeful that AI can play a crucial role in improving spectrum efficiency, enhancing network usage understanding, and increasing resiliency. By harnessing AI technology, the FCC aims to gain insights into spectrum utilization in terms of geography, frequency, and time. This data, in turn, can inform smarter and more effective policies while enabling wireless devices to better manage transmissions and avoid harmful interference, all without the need for centralized control.

The FCC’s inquiry offers an opportunity for experts and stakeholders to contribute their insights and expertise on how to leverage new data sources and AI technologies in spectrum management. The deadline for comments is October 3rd.