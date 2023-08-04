The FCC Launches Inquiry into Non-Federal Spectrum Usage and AI

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has initiated an inquiry into non-federal spectrum usage, focusing on the potential benefits of new data sources and technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in spectrum management. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel expressed her hopes that this inquiry could transform the scarcity of spectrum into abundance.

Traditionally, the FCC has not collected spectrum usage data and has relied on third-party sources for information to inform its decisions. Most spectrum information is not publicly available. However, as the radio frequency (RF) environment becomes increasingly congested, the FCC is seeking ways to enhance its understanding of spectrum usage.

To that end, the commission published a notice of inquiry on August 4, soliciting feedback on best practices, operational considerations, technical parameters, as well as band-specific and service-specific factors. It is important to note that this inquiry does not pertain to changes in FCC spectrum policy or service rules. Interested parties can provide comments until October 3.

Rosenworcel expressed optimism regarding the potential of AI to help the FCC gain a deeper understanding of network usage, improve spectrum efficiency, and enhance resilience. She explained that the growing demands on our airwaves, particularly with the advent of the Internet of Things, necessitates a better understanding of spectrum utilization in terms of geography, frequency, and time. The data collected from such analysis could contribute to more intelligent and effective policy-making. Furthermore, the integration of AI can enable wireless devices to autonomously manage transmissions and mitigate harmful interference, without relying on a central authority to dictate spectrum usage in different environments.

Through this inquiry, the FCC aims to explore new approaches to spectrum management and leverage emerging technologies to address the challenges presented by an increasingly crowded RF environment.