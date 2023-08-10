iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Family from Wildfires

Apple’s latest iPhone 14 comes with a life-saving feature called Emergency SOS via Satellite. This feature allows users to contact emergency services even in areas with no cellular connection. Since its introduction, this feature has already proven to save lives. Recently, a family in Maui was rescued from wildfires thanks to iPhone’s Emergency SOS via Satellite.

According to Michael J. Miraflor, his brother’s girlfriend’s cousin and their family were trapped in a vehicle when the wildfires suddenly surrounded them. Unfortunately, there was no cell phone service in that area, making it impossible for them to call for help. However, one person in the van had an iPhone 14, and that made all the difference. They were able to use Apple’s Emergency SOS to contact first responders and ultimately survive the ordeal.

When a user triggers Emergency SOS, the iPhone asks a series of questions to gather information about the situation. This information is then sent to relay centers where specialists can call for help on behalf of the user. In this particular case, the entire transcript of the communication was also shared with the user’s emergency contacts.

A screenshot shared by Miraflor shows how the information was sent to a relay center. The iPhone owner reported that the fire was surrounding them and blocking their vision. The iPhone automatically shared their location with the relay center and emergency contacts. Once the relay center received all the details, they confirmed that the fire department had been informed and that first responders were on their way. The family was successfully rescued from the forest fire within 30 minutes of requesting help.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature has been described as a “game changer” by search and rescue teams. It has been credited with numerous helicopter rescues and has also worked in conjunction with features like Crash Detection to save lives in car accidents.

Currently, Emergency SOS via Satellite is available in several countries, including the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It is compatible with any iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro model as long as there is satellite connectivity in the location.