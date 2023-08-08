Amazon Chooses Atlas V Rocket for Project Kuiper Satellites

Amazon has announced that it will be deploying its Project Kuiper prototype satellites this fall using an Atlas V rocket instead of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket. The decision comes as ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has faced developmental delays.

Project Kuiper aims to bring fast and affordable broadband internet access to regions around the world, similar to SpaceX’s Starlink. Amazon’s urgency to launch the prototype satellites is due to regulatory requirements. The company’s license with the Federal Communications Commission mandates that half of Project Kuiper must be launched by 2026, with the full constellation of 3,236 satellites deployed to low Earth orbit by 2029. The possible launch date for the Atlas V mission is September 26.

The Vulcan Centaur rocket, designed to replace ULA’s Atlas IV and Delta V rockets, has had setbacks in its development. It experienced a four-year delay due to the late delivery of BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, and more recently, a significant explosion caused by an issue with the rocket’s upper stage. Once operational, the Vulcan Centaur will have the capacity to lift up to 27.2 metric tons to low Earth orbit and 6.5 metric tons to geosynchronous orbit.

To prepare for the Project Kuiper satellite launches, Amazon has invested $120 million in constructing a 100,000-square-foot satellite processing hub at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Initially, Amazon planned to deploy the prototypes using ABL Space Systems’ RS1 rocket, but switched to ULA after developmental issues and a failed maiden launch. ULA CEO Tory Bruno attributed the failure to the rocket’s thin high-performance steel skin, which required modifications.

In addition to Project Kuiper, ULA is also tasked with launching the Peregrine lunar lander for Astrobotic, funded by NASA, and has contracts to launch 35 missions for the U.S. Space Force in the future.