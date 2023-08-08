Viasat Faces Deployment Anomaly on ViaSat-3 Americas Satellite

Viasat, a satellite operator based in Carlsbad, California, recently disclosed a deployment anomaly with the massive antenna reflector on its ViaSat-3 Americas satellite. This issue could potentially impact the satellite’s performance. Viasat confirmed that any necessary corrective actions for the Americas satellite would also be implemented for its Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) satellite.

The company’s shareholders and aviation stakeholders are eagerly awaiting Viasat’s earnings conference call on August 9th. During the call, Viasat plans to provide an update on the status of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite and outline any contingency plans. These ultra-high-capacity Ka-band satellites are expected to enhance connectivity for homes, businesses, airplanes, and ships.

One area of concern is Viasat’s inflight connectivity business in the United States. If the ViaSat-3 Americas problem cannot be resolved, the company may need to consider additional churn of residential users to accommodate the growth of this business. Viasat has previously managed program delays by using residential churn to continue growing its inflight connectivity business.

In the event that the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite cannot be recovered, Viasat has other options to explore. The company is considering the redeployment of satellites from its extensive fleet to optimize global coverage. Additionally, they may reallocate a subsequent ViaSat-3 class satellite to provide additional Americas bandwidth.

This potential reallocation of satellites begs the question of how it may impact Viasat’s customers. For example, Etihad Airways recently announced that its new 787 aircraft will carry Viasat Ka IFC and live television. If Viasat reallocates satellites, there could be implications for Etihad Airways and other customers.

Furthermore, this situation could also affect Viasat’s relationship with Delta Airlines, who currently has Viasat as its fleet-wide Wi-Fi provider while still maintaining a connection with Intelsat. The delay in the ViaSat-3 program may impact Delta’s considerations.

Viasat is actively working to identify the root cause of the deployment anomaly and plans to implement the necessary corrective actions for the EMEA satellite. The company is aware of the concerns surrounding the anomaly’s impact on other satellites, but further details have not been disclosed at this time.