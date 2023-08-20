Working from Home: A Competitive Benefit for Modern Professionals

In today’s world, working from home is increasingly being seen as a competitive advantage for professionals. Young professionals, particularly those in the millennial generation, are looking to escape the high costs of living in expensive cities with long commutes. This trend is especially true for those who are starting families or already have them.

For New Mexico, this presents a unique opportunity to address one of the state’s biggest challenges – the loss of young professionals and college graduates. To capitalize on this shift towards remote work and retain young New Mexicans or attract those who have moved away, the state needs to focus on improving internet connectivity.

This is particularly crucial in the rural areas of the state, which are most affected by population decline. While efforts are being made to invest in broadband access across New Mexico, it may be more effective to promote better access to wireless internet instead of solely focusing on laying more cable.

By improving wireless internet infrastructure, the state can ensure that professionals in rural areas have the same opportunities as those in urban centers. This would not only encourage young professionals to stay or return to New Mexico, but also facilitate economic growth in these areas.

Moreover, investing in wireless internet would not only benefit young professionals, but also other sectors such as education, healthcare, and agriculture. It would allow remote education and telemedicine to flourish, benefiting local communities.

Overall, embracing the working-from-home trend and ensuring access to reliable wireless internet can be a game-changer for New Mexico. It has the potential to address the issue of young professional out-migration and spur economic development throughout the state.