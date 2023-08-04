SmallSats in Orbit

The NewSpace Global (NSG) 2023 SmallSat Report aims to provide a financially-focused market overview of the small satellite (“SmallSat”) subvertical. The report, set to be released at the end of August, highlights opportunities for investors in this critical sector of the NewSpace economy and educates readers about emerging trends in the SmallSat ecosystem.

SmallSats continue to play an essential role in the broader space economy. According to NSG analysts, two areas where SmallSats will see significant growth over the next 10 years include on-orbit servicing and space traffic management. Companies working to leverage SmallSats for these purposes will experience an increase in demand for their services.

On-orbit servicing involves using SmallSats to repair, refuel, or upgrade satellites already in orbit. As more and more satellites are launched, ensuring their operational efficiency has become increasingly essential. Utilizing SmallSats for on-orbit servicing can extend the lifespan of satellites, reduce costs, and improve overall space mission effectiveness.

Space traffic management is another critical area for the growth of SmallSats. With the increasing number of satellites being deployed into space, it is vital to have effective systems in place to manage and monitor space traffic. SmallSats can be used to track and communicate with satellites, providing valuable data for safe navigation and collision avoidance.

As the space industry continues to evolve, the demand for SmallSats is expected to rise. SmallSats offer numerous advantages, including lower costs, shorter development timelines, and the ability to launch multiple satellites simultaneously. These factors make SmallSats a promising area for investment and innovation in the NewSpace economy.

Overall, the NSG 2023 SmallSat Report aims to provide valuable insights into the financial potential and emerging trends within the SmallSat sector. With the growth expected in on-orbit servicing and space traffic management, investors and industry stakeholders have the opportunity to capitalize on the expanding SmallSat market.