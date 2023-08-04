Ukraine’s Attack on Kerch Strait Bridge Damaged Railway, Satellite Photos Reveal

Last month, Ukraine launched a second strike on the strategically important Kerch Strait Bridge, causing damage to the crucial railway, according to satellite photos obtained by Newsweek. Contrary to Russian claims that only the roadway on the structure was affected, the images show visible damage to the railroad parts of the bridge.

The Kerch Strait Bridge is an essential supply route for Russia’s forces and serves as its only land link with Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that was annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014. The 19-kilometer road and rail bridge, which was built after the annexation, plays a vital role in sustaining Moscow’s military offensives in southern Ukraine.

On July 17, the first explosion occurred near the vehicular section of the bridge, followed by a second explosion under the railway structure. Maritime drones were reportedly responsible for the explosions. Russia’s Transport Ministry initially stated that only the roadway was damaged, but the satellite images obtained by Molfar, a global open-source intelligence community, show clear evidence of damage to the railway section.

The explosions caused one part of the bridge’s structure to be destroyed, while another part shifted by a meter. The roadways were covered with cracks, significantly damaging the entire bridge structure and its supporting elements. Repair work is now underway on the damaged sections of the bridge.

The railway link between Crimea and Russia had enabled the rapid transport of heavy equipment by the Russian army. However, due to the damage caused by the explosions, the movement of freight trains across the bridge is no longer possible. This could have serious strategic implications for the Russian military presence in the region.

The attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge took place during Ukraine’s counteroffensive to recapture its occupied territories. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has resulted in a heightened security threat in the region, as fears of a Ukrainian advance persist.

