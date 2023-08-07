Partnership between Eutelsat Asia and Thaicom’s Subsidiary to Enhance Satellite Coverage in Asia

Eutelsat Asia has recently announced a partnership with Space Tech Innovation (STI), a subsidiary of Thaicom, to expand satellite coverage and enhance capacity over Asia. The collaboration aims to achieve this through the use of a new software-defined satellite (SDS) that will be positioned at the 119.5 degrees east orbital slot.

Under the agreement, Eutelsat will lease and operate half of the capacity of the new satellite for its entire lifetime. The geostationary (GEO) SDS will be procured by STI and will offer instant in-orbit adjustments and seamless reconfiguration.

By working together, Eutelsat and Thaicom plan to deliver this new satellite by 2027. The objective is to expand Eutelsat’s in-orbit assets by an additional 50 Gbps of capacity over Asia.

The SDS will be fully compatible with Eutelsat and Bharti-backed OneWeb’s GEO/low-earth orbit (LEO) multi-orbit satellites. This compatibility will enable Eutelsat to address the growing demand for connectivity in the region.

Eva Berneke, the CEO of Eutelsat, stated that this new generation satellite will allow the company to meet the dynamic growth in connectivity demand in the region.

Patompob Suwansiri, Thaicom’s CEO, emphasized the strategic value of this partnership, as it not only ensures the long-term utilization of 50% of their new satellite, but also creates synergies between the two organizations to capture future growth opportunities.

By entering into this partnership, Eutelsat and Thaicom aim to strengthen satellite coverage and enhance capacity over Asia, ultimately meeting the increasing demand for connectivity in the region.