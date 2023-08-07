The Satellite Partnership Between Eutelsat Asia and Space Tech Innovation Limited

Eutelsat Asia PTE, a subsidiary of Eutelsat Communications, has entered into a partnership agreement with Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), a subsidiary of Thaicom. The partnership is focused on a new software-defined satellite (SDS) that will be positioned at the 119.5° East orbital slot over Asia.

Through this agreement, Eutelsat will be able to expand its services across the continent. Eutelsat has committed to leasing and operating half of the capacity on the new satellite throughout its lifetime. The state-of-the-art SDS will be procured by STI and is part of a new generation of satellites that offer instant in-orbit adjustment and seamless reconfiguration. This allows for optimal use of in-orbit resources, benefiting both the operator and the customer. The satellite is expected to be delivered in 2027.

The new satellite will provide Eutelsat with an additional 50 Gbps of incremental capacity over Asia, meeting the increasing demand for connectivity in the region. With its outstanding performance and flexible coverage, bandwidth allocation, and power levels, the SDS will ensure high-quality service to Eutelsat’s customers in Asia. It will also be fully compatible with Eutelsat and OneWeb’s GEO/LEO multi-orbit approach.

Eva Berneke, the CEO of Eutelsat Communications, expressed confidence in the partnership with Thaicom and highlighted the strategic importance of the 119.5° East position. This position allows for comprehensive coverage of the Asian region. Berneke emphasized the innovative investment approach of the partnership and praised Thaicom’s experience as a leading satellite operator in Asia.

Patompob Suwansiri, CEO of Thaicom, expressed delight in securing a long-term partnership with Eutelsat. He described the partnership as strategic for Thaicom’s new satellite project at the 119.5 degrees East orbital slot. Suwansiri emphasized that the partnership not only ensures the utilization of 50% of their new satellite but also creates synergies between the two organizations to capitalize on future growth opportunities. This partnership marks an important milestone for Thaicom as they continue to establish themselves as a leading space tech company in the region.