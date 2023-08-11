Eutelsat Expands Service in Asia with New Partnership

Eutelsat Communications has announced a partnership agreement with Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), a subsidiary of Thaicom, to provide a new software-defined satellite (SDS) positioned at the 119.5° East orbital slot over Asia for a 16-year lifetime. Through this partnership, Eutelsat will expand its service over the continent, promising to lease and operate half of the capacity on the new satellite during its lifetime.

The SDS, set to be delivered in 2027, will be one of a new generation of satellites offering instant in-orbit adjustment and seamless reconfiguration. This will optimize the use of in-orbit resources, benefiting both the operator and the customer. It will provide Eutelsat with an additional 50 Gbps of incremental capacity over Asia, catering to the increasing demand for connectivity in the region. The SDS’s performance, flexibility in coverage, bandwidth allocation, and power levels will ensure an improved service for Eutelsat’s customers in Asia. Furthermore, the satellite will be fully compatible with Eutelsat and OneWeb’s GEO/LEO multi-orbit approach.

This strategic partnership with Thaicom is seen as an opportunity for Eutelsat to leverage the 119.5° East position, which is perfectly located to address the entire Asian region. Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Communications, expressed confidence in Thaicom’s experience as a leading satellite operator in Asia and their expertise in the Asia-Pacific market. Berneke also highlighted the compatibility of this new generation satellite with Eutelsat’s future LEO-GEO offer, allowing the company to meet the growing connectivity demand in the region.

Thaicom’s CEO, Patompob Suwansiri, also expressed excitement about the long-term partnership, emphasizing the strategic value for their new satellite project at the orbital slot of 119.5 degrees East. The partnership not only secures the utilization of 50% of their new satellite but also creates synergies between the two organizations to capture new growth opportunities in the future. Suwansiri sees this partnership as an important milestone for Thaicom in their journey to become a leading space tech company in the region.