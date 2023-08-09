Eutelsat Partners with Thaicom Subsidiary for New Software-Defined Satellite

Eutelsat Communications has announced a partnership agreement with Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), a subsidiary of Thaicom, to launch a new software-defined satellite (SDS) in the 119.5° East orbital slot over Asia.

Under the partnership, Eutelsat will expand its service over the continent by leasing and operating half of the capacity on the new satellite. The geostationary SDS, to be procured by STI, is part of a new generation of satellites that offer instant in-orbit adjustment and seamless reconfiguration. It is expected to be delivered in 2027.

The new satellite will provide Eutelsat with an additional 50 Gbps of capacity over Asia, meeting the growing demand for connectivity in the region. Its flexible coverage, bandwidth allocation, and power levels will enable Eutelsat to deliver high-quality service to its customers.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Communications, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating that the strategic placement of the satellite in the 119.5° East position will allow Eutelsat to address the increasing need for connectivity throughout Asia. Berneke also noted that the new satellite will be compatible with Eutelsat’s future multi-orbit approach, which includes both geostationary and low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

Thaicom’s CEO, Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, expressed his delight in securing the partnership with Eutelsat. He emphasized that the collaboration not only ensures the long-term and secure utilization of 50% of Thaicom’s new satellite but also creates synergies between the two organizations to capture future growth opportunities.

This partnership marks an important milestone for Thaicom as it aims to become a leading space tech company in the region.