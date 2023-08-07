Eutelsat Signs Partnership Agreement for New Software-Defined Satellite in Asia

Eutelsat, a leading satellite operator, has signed a partnership agreement with Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), a subsidiary of Thaicom, for a new software-defined satellite (SDS) to be positioned at the 119.5° East orbital slot over Asia.

Thaicom, known for offering integrated satellite communications in the region since 1991, has created Space Tech Innovation Company to invest in satellites for the key orbital slot. The project aims to collect license fees for orbital slots and construct three satellites at 119.5 degrees East.

Under the partnership agreement, Eutelsat will expand its services in Asia by leasing and operating half of the capacity on the new SDS satellite during its lifetime. The state-of-the-art geostationary SDS, to be procured by STI, will offer instant in-orbit adjustment and seamless reconfiguration, optimizing resources for the operator and the customer. Delivery of the satellite is expected in 2027.

The new satellite will enable Eutelsat to expand its in-orbit assets by 50Gbps of capacity over Asia, addressing the growing demand for connectivity in the region. With high levels of flexibility in coverage, bandwidth allocation, and power levels, the SDS will provide unparalleled quality of service to Eutelsat’s customers in Asia. It will also be compatible with both Eutelsat and OneWeb’s multi-orbit approach.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Communications, commented, “This strategic partnership with Thaicom represents a great opportunity for Eutelsat to address the entire Asian region. We are confident in Thaicom’s experience and expertise in the Asia-Pacific market. This new-generation satellite will enable Eutelsat to meet the dynamic growth in connectivity demand in the region.”

Thaicom CEO Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri added, “I am delighted that we have secured a long-term partnership with Eutelsat. This partnership is strategic for our new satellite project and will create synergies between the two organizations to capture new growth opportunities in the future. This is an important milestone for Thaicom as we continue our journey to be a leading space tech company in the region.”