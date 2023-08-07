Eutelsat Expands Service in Asia with New Satellite Agreement

Eutelsat has recently announced a new agreement with Thaicom subsidiary, Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), to lease half the capacity on a new software-defined satellite over Asia. This move is aimed at increasing Eutelsat’s service and coverage across the continent.

Under the agreement, Eutelsat Asia, a subsidiary of Eutelsat, will lease and operate the service for half of the capacity on the new satellite throughout its lifetime. This will result in an expansion of Eutelsat’s assets over Asia by approximately 50 Gbps of additional capacity.

STI, on the other hand, plans to procure a Geostationary software-defined satellite, which is expected to be delivered in 2027. However, no further details regarding the manufacturer or financial aspects of the deal have been disclosed.

Thaicom CEO, Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, highlighting the secured 50% capacity utilization for the satellite and the potential for future growth opportunities with Eutelsat.

Eutelsat CEO, Eva Berneke, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership with Thaicom, especially in leveraging the 119.5 degrees East position, which is ideally located to serve the entire Asian region. Berneke also stated that this new generation satellite, which is fully compatible with Eutelsat’s future LEO-GEO (Low Earth Orbit-Geostationary Orbit) offering, will enable the company to meet the increasing demand for connectivity in the region.

Overall, Eutelsat’s new satellite agreement with STI represents a significant step towards expanding their presence in Asia and catering to the growing connectivity needs of the region.