Satellite

Eutelsat Expands Service in Asia with New Satellite Agreement

Aug 8, 2023
Eutelsat, a leading satellite communications company, has announced a new agreement with Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), a subsidiary of Thaicom, to lease half the capacity on a new software-defined satellite over Asia. The deal, which was announced on Monday, will allow Eutelsat to increase its service coverage over the continent.

Under the agreement, Eutelsat’s subsidiary Eutelsat Asia will lease and operate the service for half of the capacity on the new satellite. This will expand the company’s in-orbit assets over Asia by approximately 50 Gbps of incremental capacity. The satellite, which is expected to be delivered in 2027, will be a geostationary software-defined satellite. However, the specific manufacturer and financial details have not been disclosed.

The CEO of Thaicom, Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, has expressed his support for the agreement, highlighting the securement of 50% capacity utilization for the satellite and the potential for future growth opportunities with Eutelsat.

CEO Eva Berneke of Eutelsat sees this partnership as a strategic move to tap into the Asian market. The 119.5 degrees East position of the satellite is perfectly situated to serve the entire Asian region. Berneke believes that the new generation satellite, which is fully compatible with Eutelsat’s future LEO-GEO (Low Earth Orbit – Geostationary Orbit) offer, will enable the company to meet the increasing demand for connectivity in the region.

With this new agreement, Eutelsat is set to enhance its presence and service capabilities in Asia, reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient satellite communications solutions to customers across the continent.

