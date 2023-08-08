CityLife

Eutelsat Partners with Thai Satellite Operator for High Throughput Telecoms Satellite

Aug 8, 2023
Eutelsat has announced a partnership with a regional satellite operator in Thailand to order a high throughput geostationary telecoms spacecraft over Asia. The French fleet operator’s Asia subsidiary will lease half the capacity of the satellite over its lifetime from Space Tech Innovation Limited, controlled by Thailand’s Thaicom and responsible for procuring the spacecraft.

The satellite is scheduled for delivery in 2027, with a launch to 119.5 degrees East. Eutelsat expects to receive around 50 gigabits per second (Gbps) in additional capacity over Asia through this satellite. The operators mentioned that the satellite will feature a software-defined payload, allowing them to adjust services to meet changing customer demands. However, further details were not disclosed in the news release.

Eutelsat’s CEO, Eva Berneke, stated that the satellite will be compatible with the company’s multi-orbit growth strategy, including the anticipated low Earth orbit (LEO) services following regulatory approval to acquire OneWeb. Thaicom’s CEO, Patompob Suwansiri, added that the joint satellite also opens up opportunities for expanded partnership in the future.

Thaicom currently owns two satellites, but recently had to surrender two others to the Thai government as their 30-year concession period ended. The company’s expansion plans align with the increasing competition faced by operators in Asia and other regions from networks such as OneWeb and SpaceX’s Starlink.

Eutelsat is experiencing a decline in its legacy satellite TV business and is under pressure to find cost-effective ways to fuel its shift towards connectivity services. This includes its ongoing takeover deal to acquire OneWeb at a valuation of $3.4 billion.

