Aeolus Mission Ends with Guided and Safe Reentry

The European Space Agency (ESA) mission Aeolus ended when it burned up in Earth’s atmosphere. This marked a significant milestone as the spacecraft was brought back to Earth through a guided, safe reentry operation for the first time. The maneuver ensured that any surviving pieces of Aeolus fell harmlessly into the ocean.

Aeolus, named after the Greek mythological figure ‘keeper of the winds,’ was launched in 2018 with the primary mission of measuring Earth’s winds from space. Over its five-year lifespan, the satellite contributed to climate research and provided essential data for weather forecasting, particularly during COVID lockdowns when weather instruments on aircraft were grounded.

As the spacecraft approached the end of its mission, ESA scientists decided to use the remaining fuel to perform reentry maneuvers and bring it safely back to Earth. This operation required extensive preparation since Aeolus was not originally designed for such maneuvers. Reentry maneuvers began in July, gradually lowering the satellite’s orbit before it entered the atmosphere and burned up.

The knowledge gained from this operation will be valuable for future de-orbiting missions, ensuring the safe disposal of other spacecraft and satellites. With thousands of spacecraft currently orbiting Earth, it is crucial to mitigate the risk of man-made objects falling back to the planet and causing harm or property damage.

The success of the guided reentry operation demonstrates ESA’s commitment to its Zero Debris Charter, which aims to make all ESA missions “debris neutral” by 2030. This proactive approach ensures that space-based operations not only meet current standards but also align with future regulations.

The outcome of the Aeolus mission sets a precedent for similar approaches to be applied to other satellites reaching the end of their operational lives. Ultimately, the safe reentry of Aeolus signifies a significant step toward responsible space exploration and debris management.