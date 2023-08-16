Europe Urged Not to Abandon Leadership in Combating Climate Change

Europe’s top space official, Josef Aschbacher, has called on politicians not to give up on European leadership in the fight against climate change. Aschbacher, the director general of the European Space Agency (ESA), has warned that the record heatwaves and wildfires are clear evidence of the rapid pace of global warming.

Countries such as Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal have recently experienced extreme temperatures and devastating wildfires. The World Meteorological Organization has named July as having the highest global average temperature ever recorded.

Aschbacher emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that climate change is the biggest threat to the planet and humanity. He stressed that immediate action is needed to mitigate its effects. Aschbacher previously led ESA’s flagship Earth observation satellite activities, including Copernicus, the largest environmental monitoring effort in the world.

ESA recently released an image captured by Copernicus of a massive wildfire in southern Portugal. Climate scientists have noted that climate change is contributing to more frequent and intense heatwaves that can occur throughout the year.

However, some governments are facing pressure over the cost of committing to emissions reductions. Analysts point out that upcoming elections in Europe could jeopardize future climate measures. In the UK, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed concerns about climate policies that may burden the public.

Aschbacher highlighted the potential long-term costs of inaction and urged governments to respond to the “crystal clear” evidence of the recent heat emergency in southern Europe. He emphasized that acting now is more cost-effective than dealing with the consequences later.

ESA’s Copernicus program, which includes six families of Sentinel satellites, provides vital data on various climate parameters. However, the program is facing a funding gap of 721 million euros due to the loss of UK contributions after Brexit. Negotiations are ongoing between the UK and the European Commission regarding the extent of future funding.

Aschbacher emphasized the importance of reaching a funding decision by June 2024 to ensure the uninterrupted development of the next set of Sentinel satellites. Failure to meet this deadline would increase costs and undermine Europe’s commitment to combating climate change.

The European space official called on politicians to listen to the alarm bells and take action to save the planet. Aschbacher did not mention any specific politicians or states but expressed concern if climate change signals are not heeded by decision-makers.

