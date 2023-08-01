CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Estimating Calanus finmarchicus Concentrations Using Satellite-Derived Enhanced RGB Imagery

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
Estimating Calanus finmarchicus Concentrations Using Satellite-Derived Enhanced RGB Imagery

Satellite-derived ocean color data are commonly used to detect important components in the water column, such as chlorophyll, non-algal particles, and colored dissolved organic material. While previous research has focused on phytoplankton, this study aims to estimate surface concentrations of the copepod Calanus finmarchicus using standardized satellite-derived enhanced RGB imagery. C. finmarchicus is a key species in North Atlantic and Sub-Arctic ecosystems, serving as a food source for predators and participating in biogeochemical cycling.

The study employed a combined approach of standardized ocean color imagery and radiative transfer modeling. In situ data was collected during the Sea Patches cruise in the northern Norwegian Sea, measuring CDOM absorption, chlorophyll a concentration, phytoplankton abundance, vertical distribution, species identification, and the pigment absorption of C. finmarchicus at eight stations in the study area.

The results showed estimated C. finmarchicus concentrations ranging from 80,000 to 150,000 individuals per cubic meter. These estimates were derived from the analysis of reflectance anomalies potentially caused by surface swarms of C. finmarchicus. The study also examined the impact of C. finmarchicus absorption on ocean color signals and copepod surface concentrations.

Understanding the abundance and distribution of C. finmarchicus is crucial for sustainable management of this species. It has commercial value due to its high content of omega-3-rich oil, which is used in fish food for aquaculture and human health supplements. Therefore, robust stock estimates are necessary to ensure the sustainability of the fishery.

In conclusion, this study successfully estimated surface concentrations of Calanus finmarchicus using satellite-derived enhanced RGB imagery. The findings contribute to our knowledge of this keystone species and support the sustainable management of its population.

By Mampho Brescia

