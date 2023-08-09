The European Space Agency Completes Initial Testing of 5G Broadband Satellite

The European Space Agency (ESA) has completed the initial in-orbit testing of its advanced broadband satellite, which aims to provide high-speed internet services and demonstrate next-generation 5G connectivity. Placed in low-earth orbit, the satellite, nicknamed ‘JoeySat’, has the ability to remotely direct and boost its beams to provide coverage to areas of high usage or struggling networks.

JoeySat is equipped with technology that allows it to switch satellite capacity between different locations on Earth up to 1,000 times per second. This flexibility enables the satellite to handle real-time surges in commercial demand, provide broadband on planes, and respond to emergencies and natural disasters. The satellite’s signal strength can also be deployed to 5G mini hubs connected to the OneWeb communication network in order to meet broader service demands.

Developed under the Sunrise Partnership Project between ESA, telecommunications operator OneWeb, and the UK Space Agency, JoeySat’s advanced digital beam-hopping and beam-steering payload is fully software defined and reconfigurable in orbit. Since its launch in May, the satellite has completed commissioning tests and commenced a one-year test campaign. The tests will include end-to-end communications with dynamic resource allocation and 5G pilot tests with the University of Surrey.

The satellite is in a near-polar orbit and will transmit signals via ground stations in Norway and Sweden to demonstrate the full capabilities of flexible payloads in next-generation constellations with global connectivity. The successful completion of the initial in-orbit tests is an exciting milestone for the project, as it paves the way for JoeySat to enhance connectivity and improve people’s lives through its innovative beam-hopping technology.