European Space Agency’s Aeolus Satellite Successfully Reenters Earth’s Atmosphere

The European Space Agency’s Aeolus weather satellite has completed its mission and reentered Earth’s atmosphere after engineers sent their final commands to destroy the hardware. The satellite, named after the Greek mythology figure who was the keeper of the winds, had been operational for nearly five years. Its primary function was to use a laser to measure wind speeds around the globe for weather forecasting purposes.

The decision to wind down the mission was made by the satellite’s controllers on April 30. They preserved the remaining fuel for the deorbiting process. On July 28 at 1557 CEST (1357 UTC), mission control instructed Aeolus to carry out its final maneuver, causing the satellite to reenter Earth’s atmosphere around 2100 CEST (1900 UTC) above Antarctica.

Since the energy sources of Aeolus were turned off to reduce the risk of explosions and fires during reentry, engineers were unable to directly communicate with the satellite. They are now relying on observations to determine the exact location and timing of the satellite’s impact with the ocean.

This is the first time the European Space Agency has attempted an assisted reentry. Due to the lack of fuel, a controlled reentry using thrusters was not possible. Instead, the team guided the spacecraft downward over the course of a week, allowing the atmosphere to do the rest. ESA predicts that up to 20 percent of the spacecraft may have survived reentry and landed in the Atlantic.

The controlled deorbiting of defunct satellites like Aeolus is crucial in preventing the creation of space debris. Over time, these satellites deteriorate, and loose debris can pose a threat to other operational equipment. By destroying derelict satellites, space agencies and aerospace companies are taking steps to reduce the risk of collisions in low Earth orbit.

Aeolus carried the Atmospheric Laser Doppler Instrument (ALADIN), which used ultraviolet light to analyze the Doppler shift of backscattered signals to determine wind speed and direction at various altitudes. The data collected by Aeolus was utilized by various meteorological organizations.

Despite the end of Aeolus’s mission, the European Space Agency plans to launch a follow-up satellite, Aeolus-2, to continue studying and forecasting global wind patterns.