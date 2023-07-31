ESA’s Aeolus Satellite Successfully Assisted Back to Earth to Avoid Space Debris

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Aeolus satellite has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first dead satellite ever assisted back to Earth to prevent space debris. Launched in August 2018 for the purpose of monitoring Earth’s winds, the Aeolus satellite had run out of fuel, surpassing its expected lifespan in orbit. To ensure a safe return, ESA mission officials guided the satellite to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere, successfully landing it in Antarctica on July 28.

The re-entry process involved a series of complex maneuvers that gradually lowered the satellite’s orbit from 320 km to 120 km, causing it to burn up upon re-entry. These maneuvers were strategically planned to ensure that any remaining pieces would fall within the designated Atlantic ground tracks.

The successful re-entry of Aeolus was hailed as a monumental task and a significant step towards making space safer and more sustainable. A team of spacecraft engineers, flight dynamics experts, and space debris specialists at ESA’s ESOC mission control center in Germany used the satellite’s remaining fuel to carefully position it for re-entry.

This assisted re-entry marks a unique achievement in the history of spaceflight. Satellites and rocket parts typically re-enter Earth’s atmosphere on a weekly basis, with very few instances causing any damage. The risk posed by Aeolus was extremely low, with the chance of debris causing harm being three times less likely than being struck by a meteorite.

The success of Aeolus’ re-entry has opened up possibilities for applying similar techniques to other satellites reaching the end of their operational lives. The officials also emphasized that the Aeolus mission not only contributed to climate research but also provided crucial data for operational weather forecasts, particularly during the COVID lockdown when weather instrument-carrying aircraft were grounded.

Overall, this achievement showcases the dedication, skill, and effort put in by the mission team, mission control, space debris experts, and the industry to ensure the safe return of Aeolus and contribute to the sustainability of space exploration.