EnduroSat and Vyoma to Collaborate on Europe’s First Commercial Mission for In-Situ Space Situational Awareness

EnduroSat and Vyoma have recently announced their partnership to work on Europe’s first commercial mission for in-situ space situational awareness (SSA). The collaboration aims to utilize in-orbit optical telescopes provided by Vyoma to observe space objects and map the orbital environment with high frequency, resulting in the generation of SSA data and services with near-zero latency. In parallel, EnduroSat will be responsible for designing and building the ESPA microsatellites, which will be deployed in a low-Earth orbit. These satellites will also possess computational capabilities for real-time in-orbit image processing and data reduction.

The initial phase of the project will involve the launch of two pilot satellites by the end of 2024, with the intention of eventually establishing a 12-satellite constellation. The data collected by the constellation will significantly improve current SSA capabilities globally, enhancing space safety and enabling satellite owners to make informed operational decisions efficiently. Importantly, this mission will also contribute to Earth’s protection and safeguard assets in space and on Earth from space debris and anomalous behaviors.

Luisa Buinhas, Cofounder and CPO of Vyoma, expressed her pride in partnering with EnduroSat and their ability to design spacecraft suited for Vyoma’s powerful optical instruments. She emphasized that this collaboration brings the world one step closer to achieving safety in our orbits and addressing the challenge of space sustainability.

Raycho Raychev, Founder and CEO of EnduroSat, echoed Buinhas’ sentiments and highlighted that Vyoma’s goal of ensuring safe and resilient space operations aligns well with EnduroSat’s commitment to streamlined and secure space operations. Raychev expressed excitement about delivering the new generation of satellites for the mission and collaborating on the development of the entire satellite fleet.

This collaboration between EnduroSat and Vyoma represents a significant step forward in Europe’s efforts to enhance space situational awareness and improve space safety. Both companies are optimistic about the positive impact their joint mission will have on preserving the security and sustainability of space activities.