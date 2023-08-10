Europe’s First Commercial Mission for Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

EnduroSat and Vyoma have partnered to collaborate on Europe’s first commercial mission for in-situ Space Situational Awareness (SSA). Vyoma will utilize in-orbit optical telescopes to observe space objects and map the orbital environment with high frequency, providing near-zero latency SSA data and services. Meanwhile, EnduroSat will design and construct the ESPA microsatellites, which will be deployed in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The spacecraft will also feature edge computing capabilities for real-time image processing and data reduction.

The initial phase of this project will involve launching two pilot satellites into space by the end of 2024. These satellites will be part of a 12-satellite constellation. The data collected by this constellation will enhance global SSA capabilities and contribute to space safety, enabling satellite owners to make informed operational decisions more efficiently. The main focus of this mission is to protect both our planet and space-based assets, as well as assets on Earth that originated from space debris and anomalous behaviors.

Raycho Raychev, the founder and CEO of EnduroSat, expressed his excitement about being selected for these innovative missions. He believes that Vyoma’s aim to ensure safe and resilient space operations aligns perfectly with EnduroSat’s efforts towards streamlined and secure space operations. Raychev congratulated both teams for their outstanding work and looks forward to delivering the new generation of satellites for this mission and collaborating on the development of the entire fleet.