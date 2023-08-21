EM Solutions Completes System Level Test for Telesat’s LEO 3 Transponder

EM Solutions has successfully conducted the first system level test for a transponder developed for Telesat’s LEO 3 demonstration satellite. The satellite payload, launched on July 18th, features a flexible bent pipe architecture supporting Ka- and V-band uplinks and downlinking on Ka- or Q-band. It was designed to be compact, with a size of 30x30x45 cm. and a weight of 30 kg, specifically for operation on Space Flight Laboratory’s DEFIANT platform.

The communications payload was designed and manufactured at EM Solutions’ headquarters in Brisbane, Australia. The company’s facilities now include a new ISO7 clean room, workstation areas, and wire bonding machines. With a focus on SATCOM terminals operating at X- and Ka-bands, EM Solutions has demonstrated its ability to leverage its microwave experience to create tailored products for various applications.

The completion of the system level test was a collaboration between EM Solutions’ design, test, and assembly members, as well as SFL, Telesat, and other suppliers and customers. Despite the tight schedule and global component shortage issues, the collective effort was successful. The National Space Test Facility at the Australian National University provided support in conducting environmental testing.

EM Solutions plans to build upon its successful research and development in Q and V bands for future satellite transponder payloads and explore other applications utilizing its expertise in microwave product design and manufacturing.