EM Solutions Completes System Level Tests for Telesat’s LEO 3 Satellite Transponder

Communications manufacturer EM Solutions has successfully completed the first system level tests for a transponder developed for Telesat’s LEO 3 demonstration satellite. The satellite, launched on 18 July, features both Ka and V-band uplinks and downlinking on either Ka or Q-band.

The transponder was specifically designed for operation on Space Flight Laboratory’s DEFIANT platform, a compact microsatellite measuring just 30x30x45 cm and weighing only 30 kg. Garth Niethe, Chief Engineer at EM Solutions, expressed his appreciation for the collective effort from the company’s design, test, and assembly members, as well as suppliers and customers from SFL and Telesat. The tight schedule and global component shortage added to the significance of their achievement.

The communications payload for the satellite was designed and manufactured at EM Solutions’ head office in Brisbane, Australia. The company expanded its facilities to include a new ISO7 (Class 10000) clean room, new workstation areas, and wire bonding machines. This expansion allows them to leverage their expertise in microwave product design and manufacturing, particularly in the Q and V bands, for future applications.

EM Solutions, a subsidiary of Electro Optic Systems, is proud of their successful completion of the system level tests for Telesat’s LEO 3 satellite transponder.