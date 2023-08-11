Elon Musk’s Starlink: A Game-Changer in Space

Elon Musk, known for his involvement in Tesla and Twitter, is expanding his empire into space through Starlink, a division of SpaceX. Currently, Starlink has over 4,500 satellites in orbit, with plans to increase that number to 43,000. This space network has already played a significant role in the war in Ukraine.

Top Pentagon generals and Ukrainian military officials have held meetings with Musk to acquire access to the internet capabilities provided by Starlink. The Ukrainian military has utilized these satellites for military operations in Crimea. The region was previously under Ukrainian administration but returned to Russian control in 2014.

According to a report from the New York Times, Musk has become the dominant force in satellite internet technology, surpassing all world governments including the United States. In fact, Musk, General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staffs, and General Valeriy Zaluzhni of Ukraine’s armed forces have discussed military efforts against Russian forces in Ukraine and shared intelligence information using the secured line generated by Musk’s satellites.

This unprecedented control over satellite technology by a private individual raises concerns about the lack of regulation and public oversight. Furthermore, the Pentagon’s regular collaboration with Musk on the war in Ukraine highlights the extent of his influence.

Starlink’s 4,500 satellites are the sole source of internet access and high-speed connectivity in Ukraine, including military purposes. These satellites cover most parts of the country, except for the eastern regions under Russian control. Nevertheless, Starlink is increasing its coverage even in those areas.

Musk’s satellite network has already transformed the appearance of the night sky worldwide. In the context of the Ukraine war, Starlink is being used to coordinate drone strikes against Russian targets in both Ukraine and Russia. It has become the largest customer of the U.S. military, and the Japanese armed forces have also joined as top clients.

Musk holds total power over Starlink, allowing him to shut down access for any customer, whether it is a country or its military. This level of control is alarming, considering the essential role Starlink plays in communication infrastructure in Ukraine.

Notably, much of the funding for Musk’s operations comes from U.S. taxpayers. However, while he profits from his involvement in the war in Ukraine, private capitalist control of major industries and technology raises concerns. It is a reminder of the need for political and economic democracy and a shift away from capitalism to prevent a dystopian future.

