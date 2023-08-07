Two Edison Middle School Students Win Zero Robotics Competition

Two middle school students from Edison, Saanvika Govindaraj and Vaibhav Sitaraman, were part of a team that recently emerged victorious in the satellite programming competition known as Zero Robotics. The competition was organized by Storming Robots, which is a Robotics and advanced Computer Science Learning lab based in Branchburg/Bridgewater. The team consisted of 20 members and claimed the first-place position.

Zero Robotics is a computer programming competition that encompasses both High School and Middle School Divisions. Zero Robotics 2023 is a collaborative effort between various organizations including the MIT Space Enabled Research Group, the Innovation Learning Center, the Aerospace Corporation, the ISS National Laboratory, CASIS, NASA, National Science Foundation, STEMX365, and Aurora Flight Science.

In the past, Zero Robotics Middle School division was mainly limited to teams from Massachusetts and California. However, in the summer of 2023, teams from across the United States were accepted to participate in the competition. The final round took place on August 3 at the International Space Station, where the team from New Jersey emerged as the winner.

During the competition, teams were required to collect lunar samples from unpredictable sites and transport them back to the space station. Students had to develop a math algorithm that maximized sample collection while minimizing power usage within the shortest possible time.

The NJ team chose to program in the C computer language, which is known for its power and speed. Most other teams utilized blockly programming language. Elizabeth Mabrey, the director of Storming Robots, emphasized the importance of learning C language, stating that it empowers students to adapt to various programming languages.

The Storming Robots team, along with Saanvika and Vaibhav, will be conducting a technical presentation at the center in early fall. For more information about their schedule, visit the Storming Robots website.