Edison Middle School Students Win Zero Robotics Satellite Programming Competition

Two middle school students from Edison, Saanvika Govindaraj and Vaibhav Sitaraman, were part of the Storming Robots team that recently emerged as the winners of the Zero Robotics satellite programming competition. Storming Robots, a Robotics and advanced Computer Science Learning lab based in Branchburg/Bridgewater, consisted of 20 members.

Zero Robotics is a computer programming competition that includes divisions for both High School and Middle School. Zero Robotics 2023 is made possible through a partnership between several organizations including the MIT Space Enabled Research Group, the Innovation Learning Center, the Aerospace Corporation, the ISS National Laboratory, CASIS, NASA, National Science Foundation, STEMX365, and Aurora Flight Science.

In the past, the Middle School division of Zero Robotics was limited to Massachusetts and California. However, starting from the summer of 2023, teams from all across the United States were accepted to participate. The ultimate competition took place at the International Space Station on August 3rd, where the Storming Robots team from New Jersey claimed victory.

The programming environment for Zero Robotics is web-based and operates in simulation mode. During the 2023 Summer Competition, the teams were given the task of collecting lunar samples from unpredictable sites and transporting them back to the space station. The students had to write a math algorithm that would maximize the collection while minimizing power usage within the shortest possible time.

While many other teams used the blockly programming language, the Storming Robots team from New Jersey programmed in the C computer language. According to Elizabeth Mabrey, the director of Storming Robots, mastering C empowers students to adapt to various other programming languages due to its power and efficiency.

The Storming Robots team will give a technical presentation at the center in early fall. For more information about their schedule, please visit the Storming Robots website.