Earth Observation Satellites Getting Bigger to Meet Customer Demands

Earth observation satellites are increasing in size to accommodate the changing demands of customers. Capella Space’s latest generation of Acadia synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites are 50 percent larger than their predecessors. The increase in size does not affect launch costs as Capella purchases a dedicated Rocket Lab Electron for each satellite. Christian Lenz, Chief Technology Officer of Capella, states that mass is not as important anymore, and factors such as capacity, performance, and lifetime are more important to customers.

Capella’s SAR imagery and data customers, including government defense and intelligence agencies, have influenced the satellite’s redesign. The Acadia satellites are more precisely tailored to meet their needs, with high-resolution imagery, a high signal-to-noise ratio, and reduced latency. Capella has addressed the issue of latency by mounting Mynaric optical communications terminals on Acadia satellites, which will provide latencies of under 15 minutes in the future.

Acadia satellites also feature larger solar panels and more batteries compared to their predecessors. Capella has bought Electron launches to send the Acadia satellites to mid-inclination orbits, providing faster revisit times for areas of interest, such as the Asia-Pacific region.

Planet, another Earth observation satellite company, has developed Pelican satellites capable of gathering imagery with a resolution as high as 30 centimeters per pixel. These satellites can provide up to 12 daily views of specific locations. Planet’s in-house manufacturing capabilities allow them to design and build larger buses for their satellites, resulting in more reliable, modular systems that are cost-effective and high-performing.

Satellogic, based in Uruguay, has equipped its latest Mark V satellite with a more spacious hosted payload bay and improved downlink capabilities. The Mark V satellite obtains 80-centimeter multispectral resolution imagery compared to its predecessor’s 99-centimeter resolution. Satellogic aims to remap the world monthly, weekly, and daily with higher resolution, larger swath, and faster download capabilities.

Spire Global’s constellation includes satellites ranging in size from three to four, six, and 16-unit cubesats. The adoption of 16-unit cubesats was driven by customer demand for more power, data downlink capacity, and volume. Spire manufactures its own satellites in-house to keep up with the rapid iteration cycle and meet their specific needs.

The trend of larger satellites in Earth observation reflects the evolving customer requirements for higher-quality data, lower latency, and more precise tailoring of satellite capabilities to meet their diverse needs.