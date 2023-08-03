Fresenius and Satellite Healthcare Dialysis Caregivers join Protests Over Staffing Crisis

Fresenius and Satellite Healthcare dialysis caregivers in California are participating in statewide protests to highlight the short-staffing crisis in the healthcare system. Protests are scheduled to take place on August 9th and 10th at 21 locations across the state, including Antioch, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Riverside, and Orange.

The caregivers claim that they are severely understaffed, with patient ratios increasing from one to three to as high as one to twelve when someone calls out sick. These conditions are negatively impacting the quality of patient care. In response, management has violated U.S. labor laws, threatening and intimidating caregivers who are advocating for better conditions.

The union representing the caregivers, SEIU-UHW, has filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Fresenius and Satellite Healthcare for their illegal actions. U.S. Representative Robert Garcia has expressed his support for the caregivers’ struggle to improve conditions, noting that low wages, inadequate training, and chronic understaffing hinder patient care.

The protests by dialysis caregivers are part of a larger movement across the country, with healthcare workers demanding better working conditions, higher wages, and fairer distribution of corporate profits. More than 85,000 Kaiser Permanente, Prime, and other healthcare workers have already launched protests in July to address these issues.

Chronic short-staffing in dialysis care has allowed for-profit dialysis corporations to generate substantial profits. In 2022, Fresenius Medical Care made nearly $720 million in profits, paying its CEO $5 million in compensation. Satellite Healthcare made $16.7 million in profits and compensated its CEO with $1.5 million in 2021. In contrast, many dialysis caregivers earn as little as $20 per hour and must work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

SEIU-UHW represents over 600 dialysis caregivers across various job classes at Fresenius and Satellite Healthcare, including registered nurses, patient care technicians, licensed vocational nurses, clinical hemodialysis technicians, dietitians, social workers, and administrative staff.

Fresenius has responded to the protests by emphasizing the importance of patient safety and the company’s commitment to providing safe and effective care. They claim to use a staffing tool to ensure appropriate staffing levels and address recruitment needs. Negotiations with SEIU-UHW are underway, and Fresenius expresses its commitment to bargaining in good faith to reach agreements that are fair to its team members and enable the provision of life-sustaining care to patients.