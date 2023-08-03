California Dialysis Caregivers Join Statewide Protests Over Short-Staffing Crisis

Fresenius and Satellite Healthcare dialysis caregivers in California are participating in statewide protests to address the short-staffing crisis in the state’s healthcare system. The protests will be held on August 9th and 10th at 21 locations, including Antioch, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, Riverside, and Orange.

According to Jose Manuel Gonzalez, a certified hemodialysis technician preceptor III at Fresenius Kidney Care for over 25 years, there is a severe understaffing issue. The patient-to-staff ratio has increased from 1:3 to 1:8 over the years, and it can even reach 1:12 when someone calls out sick. This has resulted in rushed work and a decline in the quality of service provided to patients.

Management’s response to caregivers’ efforts to improve patient care and safety has violated US labor laws. Caregivers have been threatened, intimidated, and even fired for organizing and speaking up. Unfair labor practice charges have been filed against both companies with the National Labor Relations Board.

U.S. Representative Robert Garcia has expressed support for dialysis caregivers, acknowledging their struggle with low wages, inadequate training, and staffing levels. These working conditions often lead to high turnover, affecting patient support.

These protests are part of a larger movement across the country where workers are demanding better working conditions, higher wages, and fair corporate practices. Over 85,000 healthcare workers, including dialysis workers, have already launched protests in July to advocate for improved patient care and staffing.

The for-profit dialysis companies, Fresenius and Satellite Healthcare, have made substantial profits. In 2022, Fresenius Medical Care reported profits of nearly $720 million and paid its CEO around $5 million in compensation. Similarly, Satellite Healthcare made $16.7 million in profits and paid its CEO $1.5 million in compensation in 2021. In contrast, many dialysis caregivers earn as little as $20 per hour and often have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet.

SEIU-UHW represents more than 600 dialysis caregivers at Fresenius and Satellite Healthcare, including various job roles. SEIU-UHW is a healthcare justice union that advocates for affordable, accessible, and high-quality care for all Californians.

Fresenius Kidney Care has responded by emphasizing the importance of patient and team member safety. They claim to have achieved top patient safety status and utilize staffing tools and float pools to maintain safe staffing levels. The company acknowledges the staffing challenges faced by the healthcare industry but states that they are actively recruiting and are committed to bargaining in good faith with SEIU-UHW.

