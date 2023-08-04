Duncan Aviation Expands Satellite Services in Oregon’s Aurora Airport

Nearly a year ago, Duncan Aviation received FAA approval to expand its Satellite services to the airport in Aurora, Oregon. Since then, the demand from customers has continued to grow, leading to the addition of emergency power services at the Duncan Aviation workaway in Aurora.

Satellite Avionics Crew Lead Justin Weber has been instrumental in the expansion, performing various certifications and resolving unscheduled squawks. He has also conducted minor equipment installations and repaired wires for customers on the ramp. The capabilities at the Aurora airport have been enhanced with the addition of Securaplane power supplies.

Jonathan Almeida, the Manager of the Portland, Oregon, Satellite, highlights that the Aurora location now offers a service that was previously unavailable to customers. They can now access emergency power checks, even outside of scheduled inspections. The turn-around time for these checks is an impressive 2-3 days, which is much quicker compared to shipping the battery for bench-testing.

Justin Weber at the Aurora location also provides loaner units in case the battery needs to be shipped away for testing. Almeida emphasizes that customers appreciate having Weber nearby, as he is easy to work with and knowledgeable. With the inclusion of emergency power services, he now offers an even wider range of services to customers at the Aurora airport.

The workaway in Aurora has test capabilities for various battery models, including the SLA-3000XL, L2410-XXX, L2411, XL243A, XL243B, XL244-A, XL244-B, XL244-C, XL244-D, XL245-A, XL245-B, XL245-C, XL245-D, XL246-A 15 AMP, XL246-A 10 AMP, XL246-C, XL246-S, and XL249-XX.