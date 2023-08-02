DroneShield Launches Target Area-Specific Satellite Denial System

Drone detection and countermeasure company DroneShield has introduced a new Satellite Denial System designed to disrupt drones in specific target areas. The company, based in Sydney with international manufacturing capabilities, announced the receipt of an initial order from a Defence customer for these new denial systems.

DroneShield has been using Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) denial techniques to counter drones for several years. GNSS, such as the US GPS, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, and European Galileo systems, are widely used worldwide. While the company did not disclose the workings of their system, DroneShield has developed various techniques and gained a reputation as experts in the field.

DroneShield also revealed that a Five Eyes government, consisting of the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, requested the development of an advanced capability through a paid R&D project. This project is expected to be followed by additional projects aimed at further developing the system. Although the initial project’s dollar value is not significant, DroneShield anticipates that this area of expansion will become material within the next two years.

Oleg Vornik, CEO of DroneShield, expressed the company’s ability to rapidly innovate and deliver on defence R&D contracts. He cited the Electronic Warfare domain efforts as an example, where the company progressed from a $600,000 project to $3.8 million and finally to $9.9 million within a three-year period. Both Electronic Warfare and Satellite Denial are closely related to DroneShield’s core Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) space, and the company expects the knowledge gained from these projects to benefit their C-UAS work.

Image: DroneShield/Satellite Denial Systems