DroneShield Launches Target Area-Specific Satellite Denial Systems

DroneShield Ltd is pleased to announce the launch and initial order from a Defence customer for its target area-specific Satellite Denial Systems. These systems are designed to counteract Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), including the U.S. GPS, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, and European Galileo systems.

DroneShield has been using GNSS denial techniques to combat drones/UAVs for several years. They have developed unique techniques and gained expertise in this domain. The company’s systems focus on disrupting a specific targeted area.

A FVEY government (U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and NZ) has requested that DroneShield further develops this capability with a paid R&D project. This is expected to be followed by a series of more advanced projects to enhance the system. Although the dollar value for the initial project is not significant, it is anticipated that this area of expansion will become material in the next 24 months.

DroneShield’s CEO, Oleg Vornik, highlighted the company’s successful track record in rapidly innovating and delivering on defense R&D contracts. He mentioned the Company’s achievements in the Electronic Warfare domain, where they have progressed from a $600k project to $3.8 million, and then to $9.9 million within a 3-year period.

Both Electronic Warfare and Satellite Denial are closely related areas to DroneShield’s core Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) focus. The company can leverage the knowledge gained from these projects to enhance their C-UAS capabilities. Additionally, the contracts themselves hold value for the business.

