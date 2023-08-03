DroneShield Launches Target Area-Specific Satellite Denial Systems with Defense Customer Order

DroneShield Ltd has announced the launch of its target area-specific Satellite Denial Systems, following an initial order from a defense customer. These systems are designed to counter Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) utilized worldwide, such as the U.S. GPS, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, and European Galileo systems.

DroneShield has been incorporating GNSS denial techniques into its products for several years as part of their smart defeat capability. The company has developed unique techniques in this field, positioning themselves as experts in GNSS denial. Their systems are designed to disrupt GNSS signals in specific targeted areas.

A FVEY government has requested DroneShield to further develop this capability through a paid R&D project. This project is expected to be followed by additional projects focusing on advanced system development. While the dollar value of the initial project is not significant, the expansion of this capability is expected to become more material in the next 24 months.

CEO Oleg Vornik commented on the company’s track record in defense R&D contracts, citing their success in the Electronic Warfare domain. Since their initial $600,000 project, they have progressed to contracts worth $3.8 million and $9.9 million within a three-year period. Vornik highlighted the close adjacency of Electronic Warfare and Satellite Denial to their core Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) space, noting that the knowledge gained from these projects can also benefit their C-UAS work.

