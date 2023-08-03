DroneShield Launches Target Area-Specific Satellite Denial Systems with Initial Order from Defence Customer

DroneShield Ltd is excited to announce the release of its target area-specific Satellite Denial Systems, along with an initial order from a Defence customer. The systems are designed to counter Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) used worldwide, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo.

DroneShield has been incorporating GNSS denial capabilities into its products for several years, effectively countering drones and UAVs. The company has gained a reputation as experts in this field and has developed unique techniques to focus disruption on specific targeted areas.

In response to a request from a FVEY government (consisting of the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand), DroneShield will further develop this capability through a paid R&D project. This project is expected to be followed by a series of more advanced development projects, with potential expansion becoming significant within the next two years.

According to DroneShield’s CEO, Oleg Vornik, the company has a track record of successfully delivering on defence R&D contracts. Vornik cited the recent Electronic Warfare domain efforts as an example, where the initial $600k project progressed to $3.8 million and ultimately reached $9.9 million within a three-year period.

Both the Electronic Warfare and Satellite Denial systems align closely with DroneShield’s core Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) expertise. The company anticipates that the knowledge gained from these projects will enhance their C-UAS solutions while also providing independent value to the business through these contracts.

Overall, the launch of DroneShield’s target area-specific Satellite Denial Systems marks a significant development in countering threats from drones and UAVs. The company’s expertise in GNSS denial, coupled with ongoing R&D projects, positions DroneShield as a leading player in the defense industry.