Emergency SOS via Satellite on the iPhone 14

When emergencies strike and traditional communication methods fail, having a backup option to call for help can be a lifesaver. And it turns out that many of us may already have access to a gadget that can connect to communication satellites in these situations.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro come with a feature called Emergency SOS via satellite. This feature allows users to make emergency calls using satellites when cell towers are down or unavailable. It has been proven effective in real-life situations, such as the recent wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, where individuals were able to contact first responders when there was no cellular service available.

To test this feature on your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, go to Settings, find Emergency SOS, and scroll down to Try Demo. This will allow you to familiarize yourself with how the feature works and understand that it may take some time to establish a satellite connection.

If you don’t own an iPhone 14 or 14 Pro, there are other options available. Some Android phones, like the Cat S75, have built-in satellite connectivity with a monthly or yearly subscription. Alternatively, you can consider purchasing a separate satellite communicator, such as the Garmin inReach Messenger or the Garmin inReach Mini 2, which not only provides emergency communication but also allows for sending and receiving messages.

Regardless of the device you have, it is important to become familiar with its functions before an emergency occurs. Trying out the features and understanding the limitations in advance can help reduce stress and ensure a swift response when the need arises.

In conclusion, having access to emergency SOS via satellite can be a crucial tool during emergencies. Whether it’s through the iPhone 14, other satellite-enabled smartphones, or separate satellite communicators, knowing how to use these features can potentially save lives.