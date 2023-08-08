CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Dish Network to Merge with EchoStar for Financial Flexibility

Aug 8, 2023
Dish Network, a satellite TV company, is merging its operations with EchoStar, the satellite internet company that operates HughesNet. The merger aims to provide Dish with more financial flexibility as it ventures into the wireless service business. Charlie Ergen, the co-founder and chairman of both companies, stated that the goal is for Dish to become a major competitor in the wireless industry.

Under the merger, EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan will assume the role of president and CEO, while Dish CEO Erik Carlson will step down. This move reunites Dish and EchoStar, which were originally part of the same company known as EchoStar before the name change in 2008. At that time, Dish split its satellite internet division under the EchoStar brand.

Dish’s decision to merge with EchoStar comes as it shifts its focus to 5G technology amid a decline in subscribers for its pay-TV service. In 2020, Dish acquired Boost Mobile in an effort to establish itself as the fourth major wireless service provider in the United States. The company began rolling out its 5G network last year and wants the merger with EchoStar to help achieve its goal.

Dish recently announced that its wireless service now covers 70 percent of the US population, fulfilling its commitment to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). However, the network still requires further improvements, and Dish’s Boost Infinite postpaid cell phone service still relies on other networks.

The merger between Dish and EchoStar can be seen as consolidating two bank accounts, as Ergen owns more than half of each company. While the deal doesn’t immediately enhance Dish’s network, the increased resources from the merger could contribute to its development and expansion in the wireless industry.

