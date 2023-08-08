Dish Network and EchoStar Announce Merger to Combine Satellite and Terrestrial Technologies

Dish Network and EchoStar, both companies founded by Charlie Ergen, have announced a deal to merge and bring together satellite and terrestrial technologies to gain an advantage in the 5G ecosystem. The merger will allow the integration of Dish spectrum with EchoStar’s technological capabilities, enabling the amplification of 5G private networks. The combined company is expected to create a 5G cloud-native platform that combines satellite communication and terrestrial communications.

Under the terms of the deal, EchoStar shareholders will receive 2.85 shares of Dish Network stock for each share of EchoStar stock, at a premium of 12.9%. After the merger, Dish shareholders will own approximately 69% of the company, while EchoStar shareholders will own approximately 31%. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Upon completion of the merger, EchoStar CEO Hamid Akhavan will serve as president and CEO of the combined company, while Charles Ergen will serve as executive chairman. The headquarters will be located in Englewood, Colorado.

The combined company will have a number of customer brands with approximately 18 million total combined subscribers. These brands include Dish Wireless, Boost Wireless, Sling TV, DISH TV, EchoStar, Hughes, and Jupiter satellite services, HughesON managed services, and HughesNet satellite internet.

Both companies anticipate significant synergies from the merger. These include $75 million in operational and capital expenditure synergies, with 75% expected to be achieved in the next two years. The combined company is also targeting $275 million in revenue synergies, resulting in an incremental $80 million in EBITDA by 2027. These synergies will come from opportunities in a combined 5G satellite broadband private network, expanded government services, and EchoStar enterprise relationships.

In addition, the merger provides an opportunity to consolidate S-band spectrum holdings, potentially enabling direct-to-device service. Dish Network holds North American S-band spectrum, while EchoStar has international S-band spectrum. This positions the combined company uniquely to collaborate on satellite direct-to-device with manufacturers and operators.

Overall, the merger between Dish Network and EchoStar presents a strategic move to leverage their combined strengths in satellite and terrestrial technologies, aiming to capitalize on the opportunities in the 5G ecosystem.