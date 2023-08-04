Ways to Enhance Satellite Transmissions to Smartphones

Digital Locations, Inc. has recently discussed ways to improve satellite communications to smartphones in a podcast featuring Rich Berliner, the CEO of Digital Locations, and Dr. Sean Bryan, an Associate Research Professor at Arizona State University.

Dr. Bryan highlighted the issue of space dust interfering with satellite communications and offered insights into obtaining clearer transmissions. He explained that different broadband emissions exist and suggested using narrow band slices or notch filters to mitigate interference.

Dr. Bryan stressed the importance of coordinating frequency plans and acknowledged that time constraints are crucial in achieving optimal results. He also addressed the challenges of terrestrial wireless and satellite transmission, particularly from Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

Berliner acknowledged that addressing these challenges is a priority for Digital Locations’ research team, as they aim to overcome these obstacles and deliver high-speed Internet directly to smartphones worldwide.

Dr. Sean Bryan is an Associate Research Professor at Arizona State University, specializing in remote sensing, wireless communications, and astronomy. He is currently involved in a NASA project to improve weather forecasting by mapping the distribution of water vapor and air temperature. Dr. Bryan holds a PhD in physics from Case Western Reserve University.

Digital Locations, Inc. aims to develop disruptive technology that enables high-speed Internet access from satellites directly to smartphones. They are collaborating with a research team from Florida International University to create a solution that eliminates dead zones and reliance on cell towers, making high-speed Internet accessible to anyone, anywhere.

This article was based on a press release from Digital Locations, Inc. for more information, visit their website.